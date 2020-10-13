Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.64. The company had a trading volume of 152,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.