Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.67. 205,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

