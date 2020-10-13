Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Starbucks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 130.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 16.2% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.72. 198,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

