Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of SAGKF stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.