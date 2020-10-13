Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

SAVE opened at $16.70 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,291,000 after buying an additional 1,351,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 221.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after buying an additional 1,129,721 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,564 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

