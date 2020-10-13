SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is RFG Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,224 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $39,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,131,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 1,946,129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,972,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,785,000 after purchasing an additional 720,291 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,403,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 248,360 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,721,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 147,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB remained flat at $$30.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,458. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72.

