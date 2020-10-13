SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

SOUHY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

