South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

