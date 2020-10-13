SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 41.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 128,535 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $489,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 838.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,026 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $18,388,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

