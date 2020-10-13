SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) vs. Janel (NASDAQ:JANL) Head-To-Head Survey

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Janel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $38.50 million 0.35 $6.79 million N/A N/A Janel $84.35 million 0.09 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Janel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SilverSun Technologies and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 16.18% -28.42% -14.42% Janel -3.54% -17.52% -4.39%

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Janel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.