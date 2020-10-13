Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CSFB

CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Signature Bank stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.72. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

