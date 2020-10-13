Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) PT Raised to $9.00 at Scotiabank

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 193.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

OTCMKTS:SVRGF remained flat at $$3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

