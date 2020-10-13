ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Receives $441.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $514.11. 26,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 138.34, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $515.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,624 shares of company stock valued at $32,491,598. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 74.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $152,798,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 221.0% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

