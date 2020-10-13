SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.23. SECOM LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. SECOM LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SECOM LTD/ADR will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About SECOM LTD/ADR

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

