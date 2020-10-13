Scotiabank Trims Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price to $2.75

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF remained flat at $$1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

