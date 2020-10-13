Scotiabank Raises Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to $1.20

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.85 to $1.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $0.80 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

CPPMF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 18,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,586. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

