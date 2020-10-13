Scotiabank Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $4.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

OTCMKTS:CHPRF remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

