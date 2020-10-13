Scotiabank Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to $35.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

