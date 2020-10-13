Scotiabank Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $8.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of AETUF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 17,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. ARC Resources has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

