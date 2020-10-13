Scotiabank Boosts Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to $15.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Victoria Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Haywood Securities raised Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

FTMNF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

