Scotiabank Boosts Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to $8.50

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $7.75 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

KNTNF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

OTCMKTS KNTNF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 131,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,379. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64. Golden Arrow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

