Scotiabank Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $5.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,722. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

