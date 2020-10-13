Scotiabank Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $152.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.39.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,077,000 after buying an additional 235,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,878,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,942,000 after purchasing an additional 723,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.