Scotiabank Boosts Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) Price Target to $0.85

Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.75 to $0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 237,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,059. Belo Sun Mining has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

