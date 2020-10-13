Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $22,641,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

