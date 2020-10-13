SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBAC. Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.38.

SBA Communications stock opened at $313.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,961.94 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.95 and its 200-day moving average is $299.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 234.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

