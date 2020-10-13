Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.20. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 58.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 86,011 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 218,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 442.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.