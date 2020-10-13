Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sampo Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 24,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,774. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

