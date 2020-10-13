Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

RUBY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 381,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

