Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in McDonald's by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.00. 67,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

