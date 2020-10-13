Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

PG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.17. 91,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The stock has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.