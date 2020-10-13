Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. 199,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

