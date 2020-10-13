Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

