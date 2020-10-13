Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.36. The stock had a trading volume of 231,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,923,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $168.12 and a 12 month high of $309.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

