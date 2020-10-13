Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 353,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.