Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 446.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,696.6% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.87. 62,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

