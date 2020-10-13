Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Home Depot by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 13,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $288.22. The company had a trading volume of 58,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

