Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 2,925 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.17. 11,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,653. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,459 shares of company stock worth $16,954,176. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

