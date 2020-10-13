Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,400,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.29. 920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $192.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

