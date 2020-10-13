Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $455.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $458.00 to $455.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $418.27.

DPZ opened at $392.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.54 and a 200-day moving average of $382.76. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $251.16 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

