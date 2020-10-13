Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

