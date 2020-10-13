RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.69.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $286.35 on Friday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.18 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,225,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $1,191,420.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,759 shares of company stock worth $46,825,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after buying an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RingCentral by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 563,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,320,000 after buying an additional 302,789 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 87.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

