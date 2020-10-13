Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,955 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,859. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

