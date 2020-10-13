Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,488 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $72,005,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth about $52,588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westrock by 130.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after buying an additional 1,739,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

WRK stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

