Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 323 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $277.29. 577,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.