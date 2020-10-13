Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 244 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.75.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $29.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $644.62. The company had a trading volume of 35,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $620.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $570.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

