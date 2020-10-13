Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.88. 21,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average of $378.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

