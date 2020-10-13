Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 126,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 94,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

