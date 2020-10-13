Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,078,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 149,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

