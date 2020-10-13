Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $964,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 1,021,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,937,000 after buying an additional 113,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,273,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,330,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,620,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

